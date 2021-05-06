This afternoon we have a cold front set to arrive which will bring changes. Hit or miss showers can be expected across Eastern Washington and into North Idaho later this evening. Within those showers we could have a few thunderstorms firing up. Threats associated with those storms would be dangerous cloud to ground lightning and brief heavy downpours.
That front is also kicking up the winds. It does look like those breezy conditions will linger through much of the day Friday too. Speaking of Friday, we could see spotty showers by the afternoon hours.
The highlight of the forecast is definitely going to be the temperatures out there for today! They are well above average for this time of the year. Our normal temperature in Spokane for now is 64°, today we head into the 80s. Other locations will even see the 90s! Enjoy, because that front today will drop temperatures about 20° tomorrow.