LEWISTON, Idaho — Summer is a good break from school but that doesn't mean that good nutrition needs to take a break. The Lewiston Independent School District has just announced their free summer meal hours for students and children ages 1 though 18 in the Lewiston community.
Good nutrition is essential for learning in school, so we want to continue healthy eating habits during the summer months.
The Lewiston Independent School District has created a flyer for their summer meal times at:
- McGhee Elementary
- June 12 - August 11 for lunch only at 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- Sacajawea Middle School
- June 12 - August 11 for lunch only at 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Jenifer Middle School
- June 12 - August 4 for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
USDA works closely with states to ensure that children who receive free or reduced-price school meals can get the nutrition they need when schools are closed.
There are other locations like this throughout eastern Washington. If you are interested, you can use this link to find a site near you to participate in this amazing program.