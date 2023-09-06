Leslie Lowe
Another quick hitting system arrives Thursday night into Friday morning.  This system looks to take a more southerly track, which will bring scattered showers to the Idaho Panhandle and SE Washington and a slight chance of sprinkles for everyone else. 
 
High pressure builds in Saturday delivering NICE weather into the start of next week!  We will see sunshine and daytime highs that will push back into the upper 70's and 80's, with overnight lows in the 50's through Tuesday. 
 

