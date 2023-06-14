SPOKANE, Wash. — Summer Parkways is returning to Spokane on June 21 from 6pm to 9pm!
Known as Spokane's biggest block party on the South Hill, Summer Parkways is an opportunity for friends, family and neighbors to come together and exercise via walking, running, cycling, skating and other human-powered recreation.
There will be booths and activities hosted at Manito and Comstock Parks alongside the 4-mile route running through the South Hill neighborhoods.
For more information, visit the Summer Parkways website.