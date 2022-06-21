SPOKANE, Wash. - With the first official day of summer and the longest day of the year, a summer event is returning to the Manito/Comstock area on the south hill.
Tonight from 6 to 9 p.m., Summer Parkways will shut down about four miles of residential streets with the focus on celebrating a healthy community and encouraging recreation and fitness. People are welcome to walk, ride bicycles, dance or jog.
The event has been going on since 2010, but took a two year hiatus during the pandemic.
"We have gotten great feedback and we've got people who are just thrilled to see it back again," said Bill Bender, Spokane Summer Parkways.
On top of physical fitness encouraged, there will also be different booths and vendors set up.