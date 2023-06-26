Leslie Lowe
An upper-level low parked on the Washington/Oregon boarder will continue to deliver the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms through Wednesday.  
 
A ridge of high pressure will nudge in by the second half of the week and strengthen through the weekend, delivering plenty of sunshine and daytime highs that will shoot into the 90's into the start of this next week.   

