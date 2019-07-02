For the fourth-straight year, a free summer workout series will return to downtown Spokane starting next week.
The Numerica Summer Workout Series returns to the Tribal Gather Place on Monday, July 8 and runs through August. The TGP is located next to City Hall at 315 N Post. St.
Anyone can head to downtown Spokane to get fit for free four nights a week with instruction from local studios. Activities kick off at at 7:15 p.m. each night and last between 45-60 minutes.
Classes in the series run Monday-Thursday and include:
• Mondays: Barre with Pure Barre Spokane
• Tuesdays: Zumba and Cardio with Ragamuffin Fitness
• Wednesdays: Yoga with The Union
• Thursdays: Yoga with Abide Yoga
“We look forward to the Summer Series all year,” says Downtown Spokane Partnership marketing and programming director, Elisabeth Hooker. “The Tribal Gathering Place overlooking the Spokane Falls is the perfect location to wind down and sweat out the stress.” The Summer Series is a program of the Downtown Spokane Business Improvement District with support from the City of Spokane and Spokane Riverfront Park, presented free of charge courtesy of Numerica Credit Union.
Mats are available to borrow on yoga and barre nights, but an official says supplies are limited. Participants should arrive prepared with appropriate shoes, mats, towels and water bottles. Cancellations are possible due to weather conditions, and updates will be made on Downtown Spokane's social media pages.
“Numerica is committed to fostering well-being in our community, and that includes all aspects of living well such as financial health, physical health, family togetherness, and reducing stress” says Kelli Hawkins, Director of Communications for Numerica. “By supporting the Summer Workout Series, we’re able to do just that. Our moto is ‘Life Moves. Live Well.’ It’s the perfect fit.”