Leslie Lowe
Isolated thunderstorms will continue through mid-day for areas across the northern mountains. Otherwise, we are breezy and a bit cooler to start the work week with daytime highs in the upper 70's and low to mid 80's.
 
High pressure quickly rebounds for the remainder of the week and weekend with highs jumping up by 10 degrees Tuesday to the upper 80's and then holding in the upper 80's and 90's through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. 
 

