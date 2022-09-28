Leslie Lowe

We'll see sunshine to start the day, with increasing clouds expected through the afternoon as a storm makes its way into the Pacific Northwest. Although daytime highs will be about 10° cooler than Tuesday, they remain in the low to mid 80's.

Rain and wind arrive late Wednesday and continue off and on through Thursday. Daytime highs fall into the low-60s. We'll dry out and slowly warm back into the 70's, setting things up for a beautiful weekend ahead.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!