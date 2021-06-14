MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Two separate car accidents claimed the lives of a 2-year-old Moses Lake girl and a 74-year-old Othello man Sunday.
The man, Rosario Ramos Dominquez was involved in a head-on collision on E. Frontage Road in east Wenatchee around 8:30 a.m. He was gravely injured when another driver drifted over the center line, hitting his vehicle head-on. Dominquez was later pronounced dead.
The second collision happened in Maple Valley on N. Dodson Road. 2-year-old Evalee Sanchez was seated in the passenger seat when the driver of her vehicle took a left turn at an intersection in front of an oncoming car. The car struck Sanchez's vehicle on the rear passenger side where Evalee was seated.
Evalee was life flighted to Central Washington Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Investigations into the incidents are being conducted by Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Unit.
“It was a tragic, heartbreaking day for so many. Please join us in support and heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of those lost yesterday,” Sheriff Tom Jones said.