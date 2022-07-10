hadestown

SPOKANE, Wash. - Ticketholders to tonight's performance of Hadestown were met with disappointment after the show's cancelation. Broadway Spokane announced on their website Sunday's 6:30 showing of award-winning musical, Hadestown, was canceled. 

"Due to COVID and non-COVID related illness within the company, the Sunday evening (6:30pm) performance of Hadestown is canceled."

Refunds will be issued to ticket holders, they state. If you had tickets and do not receive a refund, you can reach out via the Contact Us page.

No further details about upcoming shows outside of Spokane were provided. 

