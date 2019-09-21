valleyfest

Courtesy Valleyfest 

Valleyfest is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2019, bringing three decades of fun, entertainment and community spirit to Spokane Valley. 

According to the Valleyfest website, the event began as a The Hearts of Gold parade with events in Terrace View Park, but outgrew the neighborhood moving to  Mirabeau Point Park. 

Their mission is to provide a community driven, safe internment while recognizing youth for their talents. 

Events have taken place since Friday, but you have one last chance on Sunday to take part this year: 

Mirabeau Point Park

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day

11:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Live Music and Entertainment on Meadow Festival Stage 

11:30 a.m. Michael Waldrop Trio

12:00 p.m. Floating Crowbar w Irish Dancers

2:30 p.m. Los Vigiles

12:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Live Music and Entertainment on Family Stage Line Up

12:00 p.m. Seterra Bell

1:00 p.m. Otis Orchard Malleteers

2:00 p.m. Dueling Pianos

3:00 p.m. Mariachi Las Aguilas

12:00 p.m. – Family Bike Ride

Plantes Ferry Sports Complex

8:00 a.m. 5K/10K Run and Duathlon and Boat/Bike/Run Triathlon

Sponsored by Coordinated Care YMCA and Yoke’s Fresh Market

West Pincic Shelter

