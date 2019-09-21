Valleyfest is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2019, bringing three decades of fun, entertainment and community spirit to Spokane Valley.
According to the Valleyfest website, the event began as a The Hearts of Gold parade with events in Terrace View Park, but outgrew the neighborhood moving to Mirabeau Point Park.
Their mission is to provide a community driven, safe internment while recognizing youth for their talents.
Events have taken place since Friday, but you have one last chance on Sunday to take part this year:
Mirabeau Point Park
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day
11:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Live Music and Entertainment on Meadow Festival Stage
11:30 a.m. Michael Waldrop Trio
12:00 p.m. Floating Crowbar w Irish Dancers
2:30 p.m. Los Vigiles
12:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Live Music and Entertainment on Family Stage Line Up
12:00 p.m. Seterra Bell
1:00 p.m. Otis Orchard Malleteers
2:00 p.m. Dueling Pianos
3:00 p.m. Mariachi Las Aguilas
12:00 p.m. – Family Bike Ride
Plantes Ferry Sports Complex
8:00 a.m. 5K/10K Run and Duathlon and Boat/Bike/Run Triathlon
Sponsored by Coordinated Care YMCA and Yoke’s Fresh Market
West Pincic Shelter