Sunday marks the worst air quality Spokane has ever seen

Sunday marks the worst air quality Spokane has seen in history.
According to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency, the highest "Air Quality Index" Spokane reached was 499 Sunday morning. The "Air Quality Index" only goes up to 500.
Sunday morning, the City of Spokane opened the Convention Center for people to seek shelter from the smoke.
The center will be open as long as the air quality index remains above 250.
According to the City of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington, about two dozen people are at the shelter.
