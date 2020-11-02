SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by-shooting sent a man to the hospital after being shot in the leg Sunday morning.
According to Spokane Police, officers found the victim near the intersection of East Riverside Avenue and North Smith Street in the East Central neighborhood.
Several callers reported multiple shots in the area.
Officer applied a tourniquet to the victim's upper leg before the victim was transported to the hospital.
The injury is non-life-threatening.
SPD said there are no suspects at this time.
If you have information about the shooting, SPD ask you to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference #2020-20191610.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.