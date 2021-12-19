CASCADES, Wash. - Yesterday was a bit trecherous along some of the passes for drivers, including a road-blocking wreck on Stevens in the early afternoon and blocking collisions shutting down lanes in Snoqualmie in the evening. Thankfully, traffic today has been much smoother.
According to the Washington State Department of Traffic, most of the passes saw clear or partly skies for the morning travelers, and while there was some ice and slush on some, no major accidents were reported. Chains or traction tires were still required on almost all of them. Stevens and Snoqualmie maintained a chain requirement throughout the day.
Snoqualmie Pass warned in a tweet that drivers should be cautious as temperatures fall later in the day, warning another snowstorm is expected hit Sunday night and carry over into Monday morning, bringing a foot of snow with it.
The weather has calmed down a bit for today, but we are expecting to see another snow storm roll in later tonight into Monday morning with up to a foot of snow. Please continue to drive slowly, obey the traction tire requirements and know before you go. pic.twitter.com/ybqMq1HIdH— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 19, 2021
If you must travel over the pass, be sure to drive slowly, have appropriate traction or chains on your tires, leave plenty of room between drivers, and check the real-time updates for the passes before you go. It might be wise to pack a winter emergency kit, just in case. WSDOT has provided a handy dandy checklist to use if you're unsure what you should have.