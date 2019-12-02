SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has issued a Weather Authority Alert on Monday morning due to slick and icy roads around the Spokane area.
The National Weather Service says a dusting of light snow Sunday night along with sub-freezing temperatures and patchy ice fog is leading to some frosty and slick road conditions early Monday. The NWS says the slick conditions will most likely be on untreated roads, bridges decks and ramps, but conditions should improve by midday.
City of Spokane deicing crews are out and about working to improve conditions for Monday commuters.
Idaho State Police is reporting some slick conditions in North Idaho as well.
"We are working on crashes & slide-offs mainly in Northern & Eastern Idaho," ISP wrote in a tweet. "Please slow down & plan extra time to get where you're going this morning."
The Spokane Police Department said roads were extremely icy, leading to numerous wrecks and slide offs Sunday evening.
"If you don't have to be on the roads, then please stay at home," SPD tweeted Sunday night.
A few school districts in Grant County are closed or delayed due to icy conditions as well. Eastbound I-90 was temporarily closed in Grant County Sunday night due to multiple crashes and spin outs, with weather conditions playing a factor.
