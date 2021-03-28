INLAND NORTHWEST - Watches and warnings are in place for much of the region due to high winds. Tonight areas like Spokane, Pullman, over to the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla should brace for winds to cause possible impact like downed trees, downed power lines, reduced visibility due to blowing dust.
Winds will persist through this evening until around midnight. If you don't need to leave the house, please try not to due to these conditions.
On top of wind this evening, we will also see chances of showers this evening.
Make sure to be prepared with extra food, extra water, batteries, and flashlights.
We will continue to bring you updates online as they become available.