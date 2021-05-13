Take that afternoon walk or have your lunch outside today! Mostly sunny skies will be in place this afternoon which does mean you will need the sunglasses and sunscreen. We will watch the mountains over into Montana for some spotty showers as well as the Cascades, but Spokane looks dry. Daytime highs push into the mid 70s today.
By tomorrow we are expecting pretty similar conditions as today with the only difference being our temperatures continuing to climb. We should head into the upper 70s. By the weekend we are sitting in the 80s.