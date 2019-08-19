The beautiful conditions from this weekend look to continue today. Temperatures are warming up from the low 80's yesterday into the mid 80's today. We will see plenty of sunshine as conditions remain dry. Tonight expect clear skies and temperatures dipping into the mid 50's.
After a warm Monday things are looking hot for your Tuesday with temperatures topping out in the low 90's. It's going to be a great day to cool down at the pool with sunny skies and a calm wind. Changes hit Wednesday with the arrival of a cold front bringing breezy conditions as well as a chance for showers. Temperatures will drop back into the 80's and then start to warm back up as we head into the weekend.