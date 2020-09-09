OROFINO, Idaho. -
UPDATE: SEPT. 9 AT 6 A.M.
The Sunnyside Complex fires are burning 2,500 acres. The fire is made up of two fires, the Clover Fire and the MM49 Fire. The fires remained active through most of the night. According to officials, crews made good headway, getting an unsecured line around most of the Clover Fire and have been working on line protection and point protection on the MM49 Fire.
Due to significant wind Tuesday, officials said the fire spread rapidly and started to threaten homes, leaving 96 people evacuated for the Clover Fire and 36 people evacuated for the MM49 fire.
As of this Wednesday morning, the Clover Fire was estimated at 1,631 acres and on Tuesday, State Fire Marshalls estimate that the Clover Fire damaged or destroyed 13 residences, 31 outbuildings, 26 vehicles and 1 Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. Additionally, the MM49 Fire was estimated at approximately 900 acres.
Road closures remain in place and the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Department currently has roadblocks at New Hope Road and Cavendish Highway, South Road and Cavendish Highway, and Sunnyside Bench Road and Old Peck Grade. Any roads within the roadblocks are currently closed as well to include New Hope, Sunnyside, Rainbow Drive, Havelock Grade, Charles Lane, Clover Drive, Twin Springs and View Drive.
The Clearwater County Sheriff asks that if you have been evacuated but have not yet been in contact with their office to call the Clearwater County Dispatch at (208) 476-4521. Property owners are being escorted by sheriff department officers to their property to retrieve essential items or pets, if that property is in an area deemed safe to enter by fire managers.
A community meeting is tentatively planned for the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 9. It will be a “hybrid” meeting that will be live streamed on the fire’s Facebook page. Residents who do not have access to the Internet and Facebook, may be able to attend in person, however, strict enforcement of COVID-19 mitigation guidelines will be followed. More information with meeting details and additional fire details will follow Thursday morning.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Sunnyside Complex Fire is burning 500 acres outside of Orofino.
The Idaho Department of Lands said the complex covers the Clover Fire and the MM49 Fire.
The Clover Fire is west of the Whitetail Loop Fire, which was contained last week. The Clover Fire is about 4-5 miles long. The nearby MM 49 Fire is burning at 100 acres.
