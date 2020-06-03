Don't let the increasing cloud coverage fool you as we head into the mid-afternoon hours, that sunscreen is necessary! Also, don't forget to reapply. It's a pretty average June day with mild conditions. Daytime highs are set for the low 70's, overnight with our blanket of clouds to keep us comfortable we drop to the low 50's. Tomorrow looks pretty similar with the sun still out and slightly warmer temperatures.
Sunscreen is Needed!
Grace Chapin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- PICTURES: Officials call it the "thunderstorm of a decade," here are pictures KHQ viewers have taken
- Armed Idahoans say CdA protest presence was "to ensure what happened in Spokane, didn't happen here"
- KHQ EXCLUSIVE: "It was just the right thing to do": Spokane man stops looters at Nike store break-in
- Gov. Inslee activates National Guard in response to protests in Seattle
- 30 more COVID-19 cases confirmed, Spokane Co. Health Officer says phase 3 entry "very unlikely" in two weeks
- EXCLUSIVE: Video seen by hundreds of thousands of KHQ viewers helps ID man with Molotov cocktail at Sunday riots
- Prepare for severe thunderstorms tonight
- FOUND: Wapato Police find 3-year-old and her father who is suspected of taking her
- Curfew enacted for downtown Spokane until 5am, Sheriff requests assistance from the National Guard
- 'His nurse told me he cries out for me': Spokane Valley woman struggling to get regular visits with terminally ill husband
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.