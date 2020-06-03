Grace Chapin

Don't let the increasing cloud coverage fool you as we head into the mid-afternoon hours, that sunscreen is necessary! Also, don't forget to reapply. It's a pretty average June day with mild conditions. Daytime highs are set for the low 70's, overnight with our blanket of clouds to keep us comfortable we drop to the low 50's. Tomorrow looks pretty similar with the sun still out and slightly warmer temperatures.

Tags