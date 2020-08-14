UPDATE 8/14 4:17PM
Spokane Fire officals say the Sunset Fire was started when a pile of debris spontaneously combusted.
Officials told KHQ that the high and low temperatures combined with a water source nearby was just enough for the debris to catch fire and burn.
UPDATE 8/14 3:51PM:
All evacuations have been lifted for the Sunset Fire.
Fire officials say the fire has burned 13.7 acres.
UPDATE 8/14 2:34PM:
Fire Officials say the Sunset Frontage Fire burning 10-20 acres north of the Spokane Airport is now 75 percent contained.
Spokane Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer says Level 3 evacuations will remain in place for about 20 homes in the area for the next few hours.
Crews are expected to stick around and monitor fire activity for at least the next three days. Over 100 firefighters from eight different agencies have responded to the fire.
Sschaeffer says wind behavior made for some erratic fire behavior and continues to warn citizens of the potential for wildfires to spark with anticipate excessive heat coming early next week.
UPDATE 8/14 1:02PM:
The fire is now named the Sunset Frontage Fire.
It has burned 10 to 20 acres.
25 homes have been evacuated.
Level 3 evacuations at Sunset Frontage Road to Rouge Road to Green Road.
Level 2 evacuations are in place from Greenwood north to Dino.
Crews have also requested state mobilization to help fight the fire.
UPDATE 8/14 12:32PM:
According to Guy Gifford with the Department of Natural Resources, the fire has burned at least 10 acres.
Level 3 evacuations have been issued for people living in the area. The fire is threatening homes.
Air resources have been called in to help fight the fire and as many as 40 Firefighters are on the ground from more than a half-dozen agencies.
Right now, its not clear how the fire started.
The fire is burning grass and some trees.
Previous Coverage:
BREAKING: A wildfire is burning north of the Spokane Airport. The Department of Natural Resources is there.
Sunset Highway frontage road is closed in both directions.
KHQ has a crew on the way.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
