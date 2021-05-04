Lingering mountain showers will give way to mainly sunny skies and daytime highs that will head up into the upper 60's and 70's.
Sunshine and 70's expected for Cinco de Mayo!
The warmest day of the 7-day arrives on Thursday, with highs jumping into the upper 70's and 80's. A cold front will move through overnight Thursday, bringing a round of showers into early Friday and a significant drop in temperatures as we fall into the 50's Friday through the first half of the weekend.
So far, so good for Mother's Day with a return to partly to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs that will head back up into the 60's.