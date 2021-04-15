Still a bit breezy on and off through Friday, with potential wind gust to 30 mph for parts of the Columbia Basin and Palouse. Continue wo watch for patchy blowing dust and elevated fire danger through the end of the week.
High pressure builds in across the Pacific Northwest through the weekend, delivering beautiful blue skies and sunshine and the warmest temperatures we've seen so far this year. Daytime highs jump into the 70's and 80's, with overnight lows in the upper 30's and 40's.
Make those outdoor plans now, because that next system is set to roll in overnight Sunday into Monday with another round of wind and highs that will drop back into the 60's.