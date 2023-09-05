Leslie Lowe
A couple of quick hitting systems will slide north picking up westerly winds (10-15 mph) Wednesday and bring a chance of light sprinkles to the higher elevations of North Idaho and SE Washington Thursday night into Friday morning.
 
The remainder of the week looks so nice!  Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs that will push back into the upper 70's and low 80's, with overnight lows in the upper 40's and low 50's through the weekend.  
 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!