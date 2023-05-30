Leslie Lowe
A weak cold front will push across the Inland Northwest bringing a few high clouds and a slight drop in daytime highs Wednesday and Thursday into the low to mid 70's. 
 
High pressure will rebound by the end of the week and push temperatures back well above average into the 80's for the weekend and start of next week!
 

