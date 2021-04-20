Blue skies, sunshine, light winds and highs jumping into the 60's and 70's through mid-week! Such beautiful weather for a walk along the Centennial trail, a tee time or just to kick back on your back patio.
Thursday, a quick hitting system will kick up another round of northeasterly winds and bring the threat of pop-up showers and afternoon thunderstorms.
We are now tied for the driest March 1st -April 15th on record (old record was 1909), measuring only .36" of of rain during that period.
But, rain is on the way! There is a big switch up in our very dry weather pattern set to arrive this weekend, with an atmospheric river is set to take aim at he PNW. Rain is expected overnight Friday into Saturday, before shifting south into Oregon and northern California through the second half of the weekend.