Golfers Rejoice, courses are slowly starting to open!
Plenty of sunshine for your Thursday, with daytime highs popping into the upper 50's and 60's!
Friday we will likely see a few more clouds in the forecast, but it will be the warmest day in the 7-day forecast, with highs reaching into the 60's for most everyone!
Our next system rolls in overnight Friday into Saturday, bringing a round of rain for the first half of Saturday, as well as breezy conditions and temperatures dropping back down into the 40's through next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.