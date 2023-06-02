Leslie Lowe
We have a few lingering showers and thunderstorms expected for the northern mountains of Idaho over the weekend, otherwise high pressure will dominate the Inland northwest through the middle of next week driving daytime highs back into the 80's and 90's with overnight lows in the upper 40's and 50's.
We are watching a system set to arrive mid-week bringing the possibility slow moving thunderstorms on Thursday.  Until then, ENJOY the sunshine and have a great weekend!
 
