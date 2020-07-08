Sunshine, mid 70's and quieter winds Wednesday, before another weak system brings the threat of mountain showers, thunderstorms and breezy conditions again on Thursday. Temperatures remain in the upper 70's through the end of the week, with the warmest temperatures of the 7-day arriving on Saturday in the mid to upper 80's. The second half of the weekend will be about 10 degrees cooler with the passage of another weak cold front.
