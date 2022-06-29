Wednesday, we will see breezy winds, isolated thunderstorms across the northern mountains and daytime highs on the cooler side in the mid 70's.
High pressure will strengthen through the end of the week, delivering a nice dose of sunshine and daytime highs that will pop back up into the mid to upper 80's through Sunday.
Our next weather system is set to arrive Sunday into Monday, bringing a round of scattered showers and cooler temperatures for the 4th of July. We will continue to fine tune our Independence day forecast as models come into better agreement.