Leslie Lowe

Things are looking up, with more sunshine in the forecast and temperatures jumping into the 70's. There is still a bit of instability in the forecast, keeping the threat of thunderstorms in play for the next couple of days across the Northern mountains of Washington, Idaho and Montana and a renegade chance of a thunderstorm in the Spokane/CDA metro area. 

A system sliding to the north will keep a few more clouds in the forecast Friday through the start of next week, but daytime highs continue to climb into the upper 70's and 80's.  

Tags