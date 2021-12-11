As the winter weather calms down, Sunday brings partly sunny skies to the region. Although the sun will be shinning, temperatures drop about 10 degrees from what we saw on Saturday. Highs across the Inland Northwest range from the mid-30s to mid-40s for Sunday.
Sunshine sneaks out on Sunday
- Jessica Raney Weekend Weather Forecaster
