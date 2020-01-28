Super Bowl security already tight at Hard Rock Stadium

Security will be tight at Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV
Police canine units are already on the scene checking out everyone, including staff, heading into the stadium.
It's all part of comprehensive security plan officials have in place for the big game.
Even the skies over the stadium and the surrounding area are being monitored.
Along with efforts on the ground, federal officials have established a "No drone zone" over the area on game day.
