SPOKANE, Washington - Less than a day after it was announced that the Spokane County Board of Health asked for Dr. Bob Lutz's resignation, Superintendents of Public Schools in Spokane County released a statement of support of Dr. Lutz.
It says:
As superintendents of the public school districts in Spokane County, we have each sincerely appreciated the thoughtful guidance and generous time Dr. Bob Lutz (and others on the Spokane Regional Health District team) has provided us throughout the ongoing pandemic.
Decisions that have been made have not been easy or uncomplicated, for any of us nor for Dr. Lutz and other public health professionals. Yet, he has leaned in with us and collaborated as we have strived to make the best decisions possible for our students and district communities, and for the larger regional community we share.
Mr. Ben Small, Superintendent Central Valley School District Mr. Rob Roettger, Superintendent Cheney Public Schools Mr. Travis Hanson, Superintendent Deer Park School District Mr. Kelly Shea, Superintendent East Valley School District Dr. Randy Russell, Superintendent Freeman School District Mr. Jeff Baerwald, Superintendent Great Northern School District Mr. Brett Baum, Superintendent Liberty School District Mr. Shawn Woodward, Superintendent Mead School District Mr. Tim Ames, Superintendent Medical Lake School District Dr. Dave Smith, Superintendent Newport School District Mr. Brian Talbott, Superintendent Nine Mile Falls School District Ms. Suzanne Savall, Superintendent Orchard Prairie School District Mr. Eric Sobotta, Superintendent Reardan-Edwall School District Dr. Ken Russell, Superintendent Riverside School District Dr. Adam Swinyard, Superintendent Spokane Public Schools Mr. Kyle Rydell, Superintendent West Valley School District Dr. Michael Dunn, Superintendent NorthEast Washington ESD 101.
Earlier on Friday, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward also released a statement thanking Dr. Lutz for his work as Spokane Regional Health Officer.
