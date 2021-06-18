If you're planning on lighting fireworks this Fourth of July, you might want to stock up now.
Phantom Fireworks, one of the United States' largest fireworks company, says like many other industries, fireworks are facing supply chain shortages. Right now, Phantom still expects ample amounts of fireworks, but says it's not a bad idea to get your fireworks early.
Last year’s personal fireworks sales surged to record rates industry wide, including at Phantom Fireworks. Many communities had public fireworks displays postponed and canceled at the height of the pandemic, and sporting events, amusement parks and concerts all but disappeared. But, organizers found a way to still light up the sky on the Fourth of July.
