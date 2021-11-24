Spokane, WA - Small Business Saturday lands on Nov. 27 this year and local Spokane shops are ready for business.
Started in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday is reported to have generated $120 billion for small businesses across the country in the past decade. America Express continues to compile a lengthy list of small businesses from across the country.
This celebration of local businesses encourages Kris Dinnison, co-owner of Atticus Coffee & Gifts. She says that at Atticus Coffee & Gifts they, “love small business Saturday.” Historically, it has been one of the store’s biggest days of the year.
“It's a great day for us and is fun to have the community show appreciation for all the small businesses. The Spokane community really kept the small businesses going this past year,” Dinnison said.
Here is a list of just a few small businesses in Spokane to assist you as you plan your holiday shopping. Know of a business not on this list? Let us know!
Disclaimer: This is not an exhaustive list of the small businesses in Spokane.
- Atticus Coffee & Gifts: Atticus offers a wide selection of items including posters, stickers, tea, mugs, decor, stationary and more at its downtown location.
- Aunties Bookstore: An indie bookseller with new and used books as well as gifts for everyone on your list.
- Anderson & Emami Men’s Clothiers: Located at River Park Square, Anderson & Emami offer customers the finest quality men’s clothing and service.
- Barrister Winery: Barrister Winery’s two wine tasting rooms offer locally made wine.
- Bloem: Offering an assortment of flowers, chocolates, stationary and more. While Bloem won’t be open on Nov. 27, ordering online is still a great option.
- Boo Radley's: Boo Radley's is excited for the “retail chaos” of Small Business Saturday. Stop by and check out its range of pop culture items such as cards, gifts, shirts, toys, books, decor and more.
- Boutique Bleu: Clothing, accessories, handbags, shoes, and more can be found at Boutique Bleu.
- Boulevard Mercantile: Boulevard Mercantile offers vintage antiques, clothing, plants and more.
- Bruttles Gourmet Candy: Bruttles offers gourmet candy that has been perfected over the last 68 years. Its downtown location will be open on Small Business Saturday and will be ready to serve its famous soft peanut-brittle.
- Cues Boutique: Cues Boutique is a designer boutique downtown that has premium clothing. On Nov. 27, they will have multiple specials throughout the day.
- The Candle Bar Co: Check out The Candle Bar Co to buy a candle, refill a candle container or create your own. Check out their promotions on Nov. 27 and learn more about their candle making classes and parties.
- Decorum: In the heart of downtown, Decorum offers a wide selection of gifts for every occasion, from clothing to specialty gift baskets.
- Dressed by Eva: Dressed By Eva offers new and slightly used European. Styles include classic, casual, sophisticated, trendy, and bohemian.
- Echo Boutique: A women’s and men's consignment store that offers a variety of quality brands. From Nov. 26-28, Echo is offering a $10 coupon for every $50 purchase. They are also selling $25 gift certificates for $20 each.
- Egger’s Better Meats and Seafoods: With four markets in the Spokane area, Egger’s Better Meats and Seafoods offers products from its original KC Bacon to beef sticks.
- Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters: Stop by the Spokane location, located in the Wonder Market, to get a fresh cup of joe and pick up a bag of locally roasted coffee beans.
- Fringe & Fray: Fringe & Fray offers resale clothing and home decor at affordable prices. Open on Nov. 27, stop by to check out its creative blend of vintage and modern apparel and locally made jewelry.
- Garland Resale Boutique: With a mission to make style sustainable, Garland Resale Boutique offers women’s resale clothing, accessories and gift items. For Small Business Saturday, the store will be having gift card specials as well as 30% off party-ready clothes and sweaters.
- Giant Nerd Books: Offering new and used books, comics, graphic novels and vintage paperbacks, Giant Nerd Books has everything to satisfy your reading needs. On Friday, Nov. 26, from 5-8pm, they will be hosting an art show called Spokrampus that has 15 local artists participating. The art show will be up for the rest of the month.
- Halletts Chocolates and Coffee: An award-winning local business that offers over a hundred different types of chocolates and candies year-round as well as seasonal fruit candies.
- Indaba Coffee Roasters: Indaba Coffee Roasters has four locations in Spokane where you can get a cup of coffee and bags of coffee beans.
- Johnson's Custom Jewelry Inc.: Located in the historic Dodson’s Jeweler building, Johnson’s provides custom made jewelry for its customers.
- Pottery Place Plus: This gallery offers pottery, stained glass, fiber arts, jewelry, candles, and more made by Spokane artists.
- The Reclothery: A women’s consignment boutique with a variety of clothing items and a great price.
- Revival Tea Company: A tea bar that does retail sales in downtown Spokane. Check out their ongoing buy one get one 50% off tea deal.
- Ritters Garden & Gift: Ritters Garden & Gift is Spokane's largest family-owned nursery and garden center. Alongside a selection of all things plants, Ritters also has home decor and gift items for sale. On Nov. 27, there will be a sale on Christmas decor items.
- Savvy Home: A decor and lifestyle boutique with, Savvy Home is dedicated to making your home one-of-a-kind. Check out the downtown location for unique pieces for all your interior decoration needs.
- Spokane Art Supply: A true mom and pop store, Spokane Art Materials is stocked with all kinds of materials for every art endeavor.
- Teneff Jewelry: Teneff Jewelry is a full-service trade shop with wholesale jewelry repair and customer manufacturing options.
- The Hook & Needle Nook: A yarn and fiber store that offers yarn, needles, hooks, accessories, etc. Hook & Needle’s staff are ready to help with every project.
- The Kitchen Engine: With over 7,000 unique items, this local kitchen shop has items including cutler, cookware, bakeware, cooking equipment, electric appliances and more! On Nov. 26, The Kitchen Engine is having a store-wide sale with doorbuster deals 50-60% off retail price.
- Uncle's Games: Board games, jigsaw puzzles and more can be found at Uncle’s.
- Whiz Kids: Whiz Kids is stocked with a large selection of puzzles and educational games.
- Wonders of the World: Located in the Historic Flour Mill, Wonders of the World has a large collection of jewelry, beads, art, artifacts and natural wonders.