SPOKANE, Wash. - Music lovers, gather around! Whether or not you learned your scales and arpeggios, anyone can enjoy the Spokane Symphony's Upscale Sale! Thousands of donated items will be up for grabs, filling nearly 40,000 square feet of space at the former Toys R Us at 6104 N. Division St.
From furniture to art to jewelry and more, there's a little something for everyone! And the best part? Sales will help fund the Spokane Symphony, a staple in the city's music scene and home to incredibly talented musicians.
In its return last year, the 2021 Upscale Sale raised $129,000 for Symphony, selling two years of donated items after the pandemic postponed the sale in 2020.
And this year, they're certain shoppers will find this year's sale just as enticing.
"Spokane Symphony Associates volunteers have unpacked, sorted and priced the thousands of items with a commitment to raise funds for the Symphony. These treasures are priced to sell," said the Upscale Sale Chair, Jeannette Brenner. "We are excited to be back in the business of raising money for the Spokane Symphony Orchestra."
The First Choice Sale begins Thursday, June 2 from 3-7 p.m. For $5 entry, shoppers can get in early for first pick of all the goods on offer.
The sale will continue with no entry fee on:
- Friday, June 3: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday, June 4: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, June 5: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 8: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
If you're unable to make it to the sale but would still like to support the Symphony, you can donate online HERE.
This close to the sale, they're no longer accepting item donations. However, they'll begin accepting items for the 2023 Upscale Sale once this event ends! Keep an eye on their website for more details.