SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of people have been affected by both the Gray and Oregon Road fires.
Many people in the community have called or messaged us asking how they can donate to help the victims of the fires burning through eastern Washington.
NonStop Local has teamed up with Giving Back Spokane, Washington Trust Bank and Innovia to help raise money for communities affected by the Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire.
Our connect center will be taking calls on Monday from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. to receive donations. To donate over the phone tune into our newscast on television or over our stream!
The number for our connect center is: (509) 443-1111.
All donations over the phone will go through Innovia.
If you are wanting to donate before or after those connect center hours, please donate online on the Innovia Wildfire Emergency Response Fund.
“This emergency fund provides an opportunity for neighbors to help neighbors and provide resources that will be needed now and in the future as our communities recover from the impacts of these devastating fires,” said Innovia Foundation CEO Shelly O’Quinn.