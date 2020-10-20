Supporters waive, sing and blow kisses to Jake and Jamie Hyland from a distance

SEATTLE - On Saturday, a group of supporters gathered outside Harborview Medical Center to show support for Jake and Jamie Hyland, the family who was badly burned in the Cold Springs Fire. Supporters waived at the couple, blew kisses and sang.
From the 9th floor, they waived back as we held a banner that said: "The World Is Behind You, God's Got This!"
Family said people from all over the world have sent cards, donated money, offed up prayers and are hoping with with the couple for their healing and recovery.
"YOU are the world that is behind them," family said. "And they are overwhelmed with just how much you have carried their pain with them and rejoiced with each victory over the past 40 days. THANK YOU! We will be posting a video of their response to Saturday's event that DawnMarie (Jamies's sister) took...Stay Tuned. Here is a video that King5 News captured."
