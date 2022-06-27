BREMERTON, Wash. - The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a high school football coach from Bremerton, Washington had the right to pray on the field immediately after games ended.
Joseph Kennedy claimed that the Bremerton School District violated his religious freedom when they told him to cease praying on the 50-yard line. The district said they were trying to remain neutral and to avoid looking like they were endorsing a religion.
The case made headlines after Kennedy was given a poor performance report, put on leave and ultimately left the school in 2015.
Kennedy sued on the grounds that he was acting on his own and not representing the school during his prayer. Lower federal courts disagreed, ruling that his actions were not protected by the First Amendment because he chose to pray in such a public way.
Now, with a conservative-leaning Supreme Court, the issue of religious freedom and right to free speech won out over the constitutional prohibition of government endorsement of religion.
The three liberal judges were all in dissent of the opinion. Judge Sonia Sotomayor wrote the way the courts had portrayed Kennedy's actions as quiet, private prayer were misrepresentative of the facts.
One of the major issues dissenting judges had was the pressure students on the team would have felt to join in on the regular, public prayer session held by an authoritative figure.
Kennedy lives in Florida but has said that he will try to get his coaching job back if the courts ruled in his favor.