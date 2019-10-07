WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in two of the term's most closely watched cases over whether federal civil rights law protects LGBTQ people from job discrimination.
The cases Tuesday are the court's first on LGBTQ rights since Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement and replacement by Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Kennedy was a voice for gay rights while Kavanaugh is regarded as more conservative.
The issue is whether a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that bars discrimination in employment because of sex covers LGBTQ people.
A ruling for employees who were fired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity would have a big impact across the country because most states don't protect LGBTQ people from workplace discrimination.
A decision is expected by early summer 2020.
