In a very important decision expected to be made on Thursday, the Supreme Court will vote on whether or not to approve Initiative 976, which would lower the cost of vehicle tabs to $30.
Although this seems appealing to most drivers in the state of Washington, the initiative has received some heavy backlash from state officials as it would effectively cut funding to state transportation by nearly $4 billion.
In response to the announcement of this initiative, Gov. Inslee postponed all transportation projects that hadn't been started yet.
"It is clear that the majority of voters objected to current car tab levels. It is also clear that this vote means there will be adverse impacts on our state transportation system" said Inslee when asked his thoughts on the initiative.
In the previous weeks leading up to Tuesdays election, government groups and lawmakers executed a campaign to inform the public of the issues with I-976, and how that would negatively affect transportation funding. The campaign itself costed $4.8 million in advertisement spending, reported the Spokesman-Review.
Since then, Inslee has paused any non-essential spending while officials review of the budget. Lawmakers are now scrambling to prepare for a $4 billion cut to the budget and many are saying this will drastically change how the state handles transportation.
Stay tuned for more updates on this important decision being made Thursday in the Supreme Court.
