The City of Boise is not allowed to make it a crime to sleep in public places when homeless shelter space is unavailable, according to the U.S. Supreme Court.
A federal appeals court previously ruled an anti-camping ordinance in Boise, Idaho, violated the Eighth Amendment, individuating the city's anti-camping ordinance was cruel and unusual punishment. Following the ruling, the city of Boise appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. On Monday, the Supreme Court denied Boise's appeal without comment (a normal practice when declining to grant reviews).
"A state may not criminalize conduct that is unavoidable consequence of being homeless," the appeals court said about the ruling.
Spokane and Spokane Valley supported Boise's effort to overturn the court ruling through a brief, which is" a written a summary of the facts and legal points supporting one side of a case, for presentation to a court."
The brief was filed in Boise's effort to overturn the ruling in Martin v. Boise, which set a standard that cities are not allowed to enforce rules against camping or lying on sidewalks, unless the city provides adequate shelter for those who can't afford or provide their own shelter.
The brief argues the ruling hurts Spokane in two ways: the first argument claims the decision restrains Spokane's ability to use Community Court by limiting the city's ability to issue criminal citations. Another argument is that Spokane won't be able to enforce its law against camping on public property.
"We want clearer direction from the courts," Marlene Feist previously told The Spokesman-Review, pointing to "a number of uncertainties into the interpretation of enforcement" in the ruling.
Spokane Valley Mayor Rod Higgins voiced his opinions against the ruling in October, telling our partners at The Spokesman-Review that the court ruling created an “untenable” situation in Spokane Valley.
“It opens the door for unreasonable use of our public facilities. It’s called camping, but I call it squatting,” Higgins told The Spokesman-Review.
Nadine Woodward, Spokane’s next mayor, previously said the case needs to be settled as soon as possible, so “it doesn’t hand-tie” states and cities, who do not know what they can and can not enforce.
Now that the case is settled, we reached out to Woodward for comment.
"Today's decision by the Supreme Court, allowing the Martin v. Boise decision to stand, provides clarity on important legal questions and will inform my administration as we take up the ongoing City response," Woodward said in a statement.
"As Mayor, my priority is to work in close collaboration with our partners in the development of sustainable programs and policies that effectively reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness. By addressing root causes, instead of just the symptoms, we can move forward in tackling this crisis and ultimately achieve our goal of permanently lifting people out of homelessness."
Breean Beggs, Spokanes’ next city council president, emphasized unity and teamwork when asked about Spokane’s future response(s) to homelessness.
“Once the new mayor is in office, I really look forward to having some collaborative conversations with her. I think the only way we’re really going to get a handle on this is everyone working together on the same plan. That just takes sitting down and conversing with each other,” he said.
“The best way to determine who is sleeping on the sidewalk as an intentional affront to people vs. those people sleeping on the sidewalk because they have no other place, is to have enough beds and also have day service locations... We’ve gotten quite a few more beds online now, but we don’t necessarily have places during the day, especially with the library shrinking in a few months. When you have adequate beds and you have adequate spaces for people to get out of the weather, then you can really tell if someone causes trouble intentionally or do they just have no other choice,” Beggs said.
Beggs also said the new ruling won’t affect Spokane because the city’s laws against camping on public property predate the Martin v. Boise decision, a point he also previously made in October to The Spokesman-Review.
“Even if Martin (v. Boise) goes away, our camping code says you can’t arrest people for camping if there’s no shelter. That preexists Martin,” Beggs said.
Beggs previously said the council wasn’t notified about Spokane’s involvement in the brief. He told The Spokesman-Review that he wrote a letter to the attorney who drafted the brief, which he claims was incorrect. The brief said the Martin v. Boise decision limited Spokane’s ability to enforce city laws, but Beggs said “that’s totally false because we already had that language in our ordinances.”
“It’s frustrating that we weren’t consulted, because the report that they put together, we could’ve made it a complete and accurate report,” Beggs said of the brief to The Spokesman-Review.
