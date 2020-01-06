SPOKANE, Wash. - If you need to see it to believe it, look no further than the front of a convenience store or smoke shop: it's officially illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase tobacco products in Washington.
The new law took effect earlier this month, but the bill was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee last spring. The new law raises the legal age for both tobacco and vapor products, including e-cigarettes and other vapor devices, whether they include tobacco or not.
All Spokane-area tobacco and vaping retailers have been notified of the legal change, according to Lt. Rob Reynolds with the Washington State Liquor & Cannabis Control Board.
He also said there is no "grace period" for retailers, which means if a store gets caught selling to minors, they'll be penalized and punished. (An undercover agent told KHQ that multiple undercover buyers were all turned away in Spokane-area tobacco and vapor stores.)
However, that won't necessarily be the case for customers.
"We're not focusing on kids so much, at least not at this point. Because, again, there's a learning curve and everything else. If we were to find a kid in a store who had purchased the product, but under 21, we would address it with the store. We'd educate the kid, but we wouldn't write them a violation or something like that. Unless it was part of a bigger scheme, or something where they were doing it ongoing and wouldn't stop," Reynolds said.
About 95% of smokers start smoking before they turn 21, according to estimates by the Washington Cannabis & Liquor Control Board.
