The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is seeing rise in alcohol related crimes in the downtown bar area.
CDAPD Chief Lee White presented data and a video showing just some of what his officers are experiencing downtown on the weekends.
From January first of this year to February 9th, Chief White said they have responded to 122 calls related to four bars, The Moose, Mik's, The Iron Horse and The Beacon.
He said after 10 pm, once the dinner crowd leaves, a new crowd arrives.
"It's a brand-new crowd many of them show up already intoxicated, and then they go into the bars and continue to drink," said Chief Lee.
Lee said the average blood alcohol content they are seeing is .17, which is more than twice the legal limit.
Which is leading to other problems.
According to the chief, his officers respond to fights, gang activity from people in Spokane and sex crimes.
Chief White says 16 sex crimes have been linked to those four bars over the last year.
He says due to the high demand of calls in downtown on the weekend, he has four to six officers working overtime.
"It's causing a significant drain on our staff, there's not a lot of people that want to work 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. on a cold winter night to deal with a bunch of drunks, especially those who might have to come into work the next morning at 6 a.m.," Lee said.
Chief White said he thinks the bars are trying to contain the crime, but:
"When you have that many people that intoxicated, and some of which showing up intoxicated, and itching with a fight, combined with a different type of crowd that we are seeing then we have in years past," said White. "I think what I am trying to say is I think the bars are trying to do their part, but the problem has gotten a little out of hand."
The city floated around some ideas on how to help with this, they mentioned maybe a curfew or training for bar staff.
"We want to help the bar owners, I truly believe that they don't want these problems, maybe we can help them with tools to educate their staff," said Steve Widmyer, Mayor of Coeur d'Alene.
Because there this was not an action item, they couldn't make any decisions, but they said the council will circle back to it on their March 2 meeting.
