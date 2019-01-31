FERNDALE, Wash. - A potentially life-saving surgery for a western Washington puppy with a heart defect was unsuccessful.

According to Rescued Heaths Northwest, Logan, a German Shepherd puppy from Ferndale, is recovering and doing well, but the surgery to repair a pulmonary valve did not go as well as hoped.

A doctor found another abnormality was found on the puppy's heart and after four hours of trying, was not able to fix the defective valve.

However, Rescued Hearts Northwest said there is still hope for Logan. In a Facebook post, they said this surgery would have been to give Logan some more time until he's old enough to have an open heart surgery.

Logan needs an additional three months to reach six months of age, at which point, he can return to Colorado for a second surgery.

"We are not giving up on Logan. Please continue to send your prayers, good vibes and thoughts as we 'grow Logan,'" Rescued Hearts Northwest said in a Facebook post.

Logan gained fame after Rescued Hearts Northwest decided to create a puppy bucket list, so he'd be able to experience anything and everything a puppy would ever want to experience.

A Colorado doctor contacted Whatcom County-based Rescued Hearts Northwest and told them he believed he could perform the surgeries to repair Logan's heart.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Logan's surgery and travel costs. You can find that page by clicking here.