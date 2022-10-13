SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane’s beloved Bloomsday is losing the face of the race, Jon Neill, after the board of directors voted him out of his role as race director.
"There was a vote taken, and the outcome of that vote was to remove Jon as race director of Bloomsday,” Former Board Member Steven Jones said.
After nearly two decades, Neill has put in hours of dedication to making sure Bloomsday was a success for all ages, for all events. He has been the face of this famous race for the last three years, since the 2019 race.
“If there was anybody, anybody who bleeds Bloomsday more passionately in Spokane than Jon Neill, I’d like to meet that person,” Jones said.
Just months after thousands of feet took the course once again since returning after the COVID-19 pandemic, a new set-back has hit this beloved race; Neill is no longer the Bloomsday race director and is parting ways with the organization.
Former board members, Steve Jones and Tom Fuchs, going with him. Jones has been with Bloomsday since 1979, Fuchs since 2004, yet the two men felt strongly that it was the right decision to leave the organization, once the board made the wrong decision to revoke Neill as race director.
“Jon has supporters,” Fuchs said.
Neill made it clear in his statement to KHQ that this change in roles came as unexpected news.
In a phone call with Lilac Bloomsday Association President Dori Whitford, she said the organization was possibly thinking of restructuring.
“We were looking at doing some restructuring and we were sharing with him the opportunity to do that with us,” Whitford said.
Neill, Jones, and Fuchs all agree that this “restructuring” meant Neill taking on a role with less responsibilities, which is something Neill did not see in the cards for himself.
“It is very difficult to accept when one has been in charge of the race as race director, correct, and to assume something with lesser roles is something that I don’t think most people would want to do,” Jones said.
Whitford said Neill’s letter of resignation came as a surprise to her.
“We were in the middle of discussing things when we got his letter, so it’s a surprise to me," Whitford said.
After years of love poured into this race, leading the Spokane community in this long-time tradition, Neill said he is going to keep this matter private. However, in his statement to KHQ, he said he believes Bloomsday is “the best race in America.”