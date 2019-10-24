A severe storm that passed through the Memphis area on Monday left widespread damage across part s of the mid south.
A surveillance camera at Memphis International Airport captured a jet bridge from one of the gates being blown into the side of Concourse A.
According to the airport, the jet bridge weighs several tons but it was no match for the heavy winds.
There were no injuries and no planes were damaged. However, the storm did cause flight delays.
