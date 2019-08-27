The dramatic ending of a test drive-turned kidnapping situation in Spokane over the weekend was captured on camera through a resident's surveillance system.
The video catches a 2016 Kia Optima speeding down the street Saturday afternoon with multiple Spokane Police officers giving chase in their patrol cars.
The vehicle, later determined to be driven by 32-year-old Kasandra Ayala, becomes blocked in by the SPD patrol cars at a dead end on 14th Ave.
Video captures one of the officers starting to step out of a patrol car, when Ayala rams through the trio of patrol cars and continues fleeing down the street.
Moments later, a sergeant appears in the shot and decides to end the pursuit, striking the Kia head on. The sergeant said they ended the pursuit out of fear for safety of the public and kidnapped dealership employee in the car.
Though the impact is obscured by some bushes and landscaping in the yard, some of the collision is caught on camera as well as debri flying from the car following the impact.
The officers who were getting out of their patrol cars as the vehicle rammed through them quickly run over on foot to assist following the final collision.
Ayala had been test driving the vehicle, but eventually told the dealership employee in the car she wouldn't be returning it, leading to him calling 911 to give updates on the location of the vehicle.
According to court documents, after being told to return to the dealership, Ayala told the employee "Hope you're ready to die today," and "We're going to Walla Walla."
Court docs also stated Ayala admitted to consuming methamphetamine and she told an officer her occupation is to cleanse the world of demons by collecting them in her body.